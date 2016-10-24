The Department of Forest personnel have arrested four people on the charge of illegal transportation of parts of medicinal plants grown in forests in Hanagere near here.

Ramachandra, Shankar Naik, Nagaraja Naik and Gopi Naik, residents of Bhadrapur village in Shikaripur taluk, are the arrested.

Acting on a tipoff, the Forest Department personnel intercepted two motorcycles on which the accused were travelling. While checking their baggage, the personnel found one kg of seeds of vayuvilanga, known for its anthelmintic qualities, and seven kg of Fagara budrunga seeds, used in medicines for anti-oxidant qualities.

The officials have said that the arrested had extracted seeds in an illegal manner from the forest in Masrur and Harohitlu range.

They have seized the two motorcycles used by the arrested and have booked cases under The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against them.