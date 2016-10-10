Superintendent of Police Arun Rangrajan has said that four persons have been arrested in connection with chain-snatching incidents in different parts of the city. The police have recovered a gold chain and other ornaments worth Rs. 34 lakh, he said.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, he said that the arrested persons have been identified as Gopiram, a resident of Rajasthan, and Ajay, Rajath and Raju Deshmukh, all residents of Chitradurga city. Gopiram had stolen gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Chitradurga.

Based on complaints filed by residents, a team of police officers was formed under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Parashuram and Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi, he added.