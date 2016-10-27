Foundations is one amongst the most popular names and a well known firm in the city of Mysore. Five highly dedicated and motivated construction professionals with decades of experience on varied construction projects came together to achieve a new dream, to create new homes (just not houses). FOUNDATIONS, Developers & Promoters a partnership firm was established in the year 2006 with 5 partners. The partners are in the construction field for more than 25 years. In the year 2010 a private limited company was floated in the name & style FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd., the same partners of FOUNDATIONS are the directors of the company. Out of five four directors are qualified civil engineers and one director is commerce graduate. Mr. N.S. Muralidhara is the Managing Director, Mr.A.R.Ravindra Bhat is the Marketing director who is the key person for all the marketing and sales activities in the company, Mr.U.M.Gurushanthappa is the director for Accounts & finance , Mr.S.R.Swamy and Mr.A.V.Sridhar are technical directors who are incharge of execution of projects. From 2008 till date FOUNDATIONS & FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd., together they have completed 5 Apartment blocks with 139 units and a gated community villa plots on 10.5 acres of land with 49 units. All projects have completed and the flats and the villa plots have been sold . Their dream became a reality in their maiden apartment project, Foundations Prime & Pride, its maiden project. The hallmark property was extremely well received , even earning the prestigious ‘Best Project of the year 2013’ award from CREDAI, Mysore., for below 50 flats category .

Encouraged by the responses FOUNDATIONS ® have launched various projects around Mysore, had several other landmark projects to its credit including Foundations Shankara , Foundations Prakruthi, Foundations Sudharshana, Foundations Pruthvi & Foundations Green Grass an exclusive villa project. “FOUNDATIONS GREEN GRASS” is an Eco friendly Development, a well-planned gated community and villa project & first of its kind in the city of Mysore. This exclusive villa plot project is spread over 10.5 acres of pristine converted agricultural land, the site plays host to over 597 coconut and around 180 mango trees, tenanted by birds and butterflies. The drip irrigation system is provided for each and every individual coconut tree. In the entire 10 Acres of land, we have designed only 49 sites. The dimension of site 100’ X 100', 100' X 80', 80' X 50' and 100’x50’are bisected by wide paved double roads. A well designed aesthetically club house having a spacious swimming pool, well equipped Gymnasium, Indoor Games Room, Children’s park with play area, party hall and kitchen has been provided along with well landscaped gardens. This feature rich gated Eco community is situated about 20 km from Mysore, just off the Mysore - Madikeri road and has all necessary sanctions in place from the concerned authorities like D.C. Conversion, (Mandal Panchayat Registration) Plan Sanction from Town Planning Authority. The sites enjoy a free hold marketable title. Each individual site will have 6-8 Coconut and 2-3 Mango trees depend upon the size of the site. We have retained all the existing Coconut & Mango trees (yielding).

Discover the unique kind of project in Mysore.

Each FOUNDATION’s project is one conceived with detailed planning ,using best of consultants ,ensuring accurate and speedy implementation ,using the best of materials within the time bound schedule and strict emphasis on all quality control parameters and completion of projects on time with standard specification. Designed to meet all the aspiration of a luxurious home that is comfortable , secure and affordable.

With exclusive amenities that compares with excellent living standards that enables for our customer to lead a modern lifestyle. Another project is Foundations Silver Springs located on KRS road, Hootgalli Mysore., which was launched in the month of November 2014. The project consists of total 2 blocks, Block “A” and Block “B” each block consists of 80 flats. Total 160 flats, Ground + 8 floors. Everyone can choose between 2 and 3BHK options that range from 1140 to 1550 sqft and 1500 sqft to 1950 sqft (Super built up area). The project is loaded it with amenities like Fully equipped Gym , Walking/Jogging Track, Landscaped gardens, 24 X7 security with intercom facility , Indoor games area, CCTV cameras , Club house, amphitheater , Kids play area, Indoor Swimming Pool & Sky Walk .

FOUNDATIONS also offer a choice of investment options to suit the budget.