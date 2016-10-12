Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya has informed that a ‘Valmiki Bhavan’ with all modern facilities will be constructed at the old City Municipal Council building premises in the city.

Speaking at a programme organised by the district administration and zilla panchayat here on Tuesday for laying the foundation stone for the building, he said that it will be helpful in conducting district-level programmes and will also have ample parking facility.

Since it would be difficult for the poor people to conduct marriage ceremonies and other programmes by paying more money at private halls, the ‘Valimiki Bhavan’ will be of help to them, he added.

The Minister also informed that there are plans to take up road widening in Chitradurga and authorities concerned have been instructed to make necessary preparations for the same.