Foundation stone laid for 50-bed hospital for women, children in Chitradurga

H. Anjaneya, Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge, has said that a new 50-bed hospital for women and children will be constructed within a year at a cost of ₹11 crore.

Speaking after inaugurating the special newborn care unit and laying the foundation stone for the construction of the hospital at the district hospital premises here on Monday, he stated that the existing district hospital at Chitradurga is a 450-bed hospital in which more than 700 babies are born every month. Since the number of deliveries is on the rise, the State government has decided to set up a separate unit for women and children.

After some initial hiccups, the State government approved a medical college for Chitradurga and the foundation stone for the same would be laid by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in May. The medical college and hospital in the district would play a crucial role in ensuring better health facilities for the people in the district, he said.

The government has launched several schemes to provide better health facilities such as the Rajiv Arogya Bhagya, Vajpayee Arogyashri, Harish Santwana Yojana during accidents and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana. The officers concerned should create awareness among the people in rural areas and ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach them.

Since the medical profession is considered to be a noble one, doctors should not refuse to serve in rural areas, Mr. Anjaneya added.

The hospital authorities had also demanded an MRI scan unit in the hospital. The officers concerned have already been instructed to locate a suitable place for the same in the hospital.