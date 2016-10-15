Ramachandrapur Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharati, who is heading a campaign to protect and promote native cow breeds, said that his forum was ready to take care of the stray cows in the cities provided the respective municipal corporations cooperate.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, the seer said that the problem of stray cattle had come to his notice.

“We are ready to take care of the stray cattle. However, the municipal corporations have to do the job of certifying and handing over the stray cattle to us. We are also planning holding the cattle medical camps in the cities where the cattle general consume lot of plastic waste,” he said.

The mutt will launch the ‘Mangala Goyatre’ at Ramashrama in Bengaluru on November 8. Enroute, it would travel for 80 days covering 10,000 km and reaching 250 cities and 500 towns.

Awareness programmes on cow protection will be held in 2,000 schools of the State. The concluding ceremony would be held in Mangaluru on January 28.

It was named after Mangal Pandey who rebelled against the British over the issue related to the cow. Under this campaign the programmes would be held in all districts and taluks of the State.

This campaign would give special focus to inculcate the children, women and religious leaders in the noble task of cow protection.

As a prelude to this event, another programme named ‘Go Kinkara Yatre’ had already been launched. It was to train the volunteers involved in the cow protection movement, he said.

Replying to a query, he said the campaign would also focus on creating awareness against consuming the beef.