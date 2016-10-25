The Supreme Court had directed sugar mills to pay additional price of Rs.160 per tonne of sugarcane to growers for 2003-04 within three months from the date of the court order dated March 3, 2016 along with interest. The order is not being followed.— File Photo

The National Farmers’ Organisation, headed by advocate B.P. Sheri of Belagavi, demanded that the State government announce a State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the year 2016-17.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Sheri said that the State government had announced SAP for the sugarcane crushing season of 2013-14 but failed to announce it for subsequent years leading to open loot and exploitation of the growers by sugar mills. Quoting a Supreme Court judgement, he said that in the event of the State government failing to announce SAP for any given year or years, the SAP announced for the preceding year shall prevail till the government announces revised SAP. But, neither was the government willing to honour this apex court’s judgement nor were the various farmers’ organisations aware of it, he said.

Mr. Sheri said the Supreme Court in a case had directed the sugar mills to pay additional price of Rs.160 per tonne of sugarcane to the growers for the year 2003-04 within three months from the date of the court order dated March 3, 2016 along with interest. Yet, the order was not being honoured by the mills and the State government had conveniently maintained silence on the issue.

Memorandum submitted

The Bharatiya Krishik Samaj Samyukt activists led by State president Sidgouda Modgi submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimappa during the latter’s visit to the city during the day and urged to decentralise the system of issuing various certificates and documents and make them available through the Gram Panchayats.

He said as almost all gram panchayats are equipped with computer systems and internet connections, there should not be any problem in issuing these certificates through them. Presently, these documents are being issued at hobli centres, some of which were far away from villages. The benefits of technological developments should reach grass-roots level, he said.