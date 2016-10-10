The district court has sentenced an Irrigation Department engineer, now retired, to three years of simple imprisonment for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Hanchate Sanjiv Kumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, also slapped a fine of Rs. 35 lakh on Vithal Hanumanthappa Agarkhed, former Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Department.

In 2001, the Lokayukta police had registered a complaint saying the accused had assets valued at 449.21 per cent of his sources of income. Further investigations, that included raids on his house, farm house and office, however, scaled down the estimates to 63.98 per cent. Public Prosecutor Shivajirao Patil argued for the state. The judgement was delivered on October 4, according to a release.