Former Minister taken into custody, released later

more-in

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas, who had launched an indefinite strike seeking solution to the garbage and waste disposal problem at the Sewage Farm, was taken into custody on Friday for preventing government staff from discharging their duty.

Mr. Ramdas and around 20 supporters had prevented trucks containing garbage from entering the treatment plant following which the MCC health officials lodged a complaint.

Mr. Ramdas and his supporters launched the agitation on Thursday to draw attention of authorities to the foul odour emanating from the treatment plant, which made life miserable for residents of Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Visveswarnagar, and surrounding areas.

The former Minister was supported by hundreds of people of the area, who wanted the waste treatment plant to be relocated or the garbage disposal mechanism in the city to be decentralised. While the plant had a capacity to treat nearly 250 tonne per day, the MCC was accused of dumping almost 402 tonne per day, which had resulted in overflowing untreated waste.

On receiving a complaint, the police took Mr. Ramdas and his supporters into custody and registered a case. Mr. Ramdas was later released, but the strike against dumping excess garbage at Sewage Farm continued.