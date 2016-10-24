The former minister and Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi, urged Dalits to liberate themselves from mental slavery under upper castes. He was speaking at the Dalit and Janapara Sammelana, organised by Nagabhumi Vividhoddesha Abhivruddhi Samsthe and Ambedkar Sene on Sunday.

“Dalits have managed to come out of physical slavery. However, they are still mentally under the control of upper castes. When it comes to matters relate to religion, rituals, temples, and the like, Dalits often adhere to what upper castes say as they consider them to be mediators between them and gods. Unless Dalits liberate themselves from this, they will keep finding it difficult to better their living conditions,” he said.

Lack of recognition

He said that B.R. Ambedkar, despite his contributions to various fields, did not get the due recognition in this country. He was responsible for setting up many irrigation projects, besides setting up the Reserve Bank of India and many such institutions. “However, only because he was from a low caste, his work did not receive recognition,” he said.

Dalit activist B.P. Jayaram, president, Sammelana, urged Dalits to accept Buddhism to put an end to caste-based discrimination in Hinduism.