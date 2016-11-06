The former Minister G. Basavanyappa (84) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. He is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.

His son, G.B. Dinesh, told The Hindu that Basavanyappa felt giddy and collapsed at his residence on Saturday morning following which he was taken to a private hospital.

He had sustained injuries on his head and failed to respond to treatment and breathed last at 6.40 p.m.

The last rites will be performed in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mr. Basavanyappa was elected to the State Assembly from Shikaripur constituency in 1967. He was later elected to the Assembly for five terms from erstwhile Holehonnur constituency in Shivamogga district. He served as Minister in the Janata Dal government from 1994 to1999.

Mr. Basavanyappa had contested the previous Assembly elections as a candidate of the Karnataka Janata Paksha from Shivamogga Rural constituency and had lost to Sharada Poorya Naik of JD(S).

