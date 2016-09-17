Rajendra Singh, water conservationist, has stressed the need to form a high-level expert committee to monitor water resources in the State.

It is the need of the hour to preserve rainwater, increase the groundwater table and judiciously use the water, he told presspersons here on Thursday.

Mr. Singh, Magsaysay Award winner and leader of Tarun Bharat Sangh, was in the town to deliver a speech on the importance of preserving water, organised by ‘Vichara Vedike Karnataka’.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that the committee should comprise of officials from the departments such as mines and geology, forest, environment and irrigation.

Farmers and government agencies should initiate some rigorous measures, mainly changing crop patterns based on the quantity of rainfall in the catchments of rivers, for better management of water resources.

Long-term programmes should be initiated for the protection and optimum utilisation of water.