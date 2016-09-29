The officials of Department of Forest reclaimed six acre of encroached forest land in two different eviction operations in the district.

A team of forest officials led by Range Forest Officer K. Ravi cleared encroachment on five acre forest land near Kooramballi village in survey number 16, falling under the limits of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials have said Satyanarayarn, a

resident of Kooramballi village had cleared the natural forest here and made preparation to cultivate the land.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel raided the spot and seized two tractors used for tilling the land along with a car. The forest

personnel have arrested Satyanarayan and his accomplice Ramakrishna. A case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been booked against them.

Four other persons who were engaged in tilling the encroached land fled from the spot. The Forest officials have launched a manhunt for them.

In another case, the Forest personnel cleared encroachment on one acre forest land in survey number 12 near Totadakoppa village in Hosanagar taluk. Forest officials said that Shivakumar, son of Gunda Naik, who hail from Totadakoppa, had constructed a tin shed and planted coconut saplings in the encroached land. Ealier, the department had also issued eviction notice to him. As he failed to vacate the place on his own and to furnish documents to claim rights over the and, the Forest personnel have razed down the tin shed.

The Forest officials have dug trenches around the reclaimed land with poke-lane machine in Kooramballi and in Totadakoppa.