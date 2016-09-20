The hospitality sector in Mysuru hopes a 30 per cent discount will bring the visitors for Dasara

The Cauvery row may have soured good neighbourly relations, but the hospitality sector in Mysuru is making a strong bid to woo tourists back in time for the Dasara festival.

The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, which has more than 270 affiliated hotels in various categories, has announced a 30 per cent discount on lodging for tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The offer will be in force for the next two months, starting Tuesday, covering Dasara festival and the maiden Mysuru Shopping Festival opening on September 24 and going on till November 5. All that the tourists need to get the discount is their address proof.

Addressing the media, Association president Narayan Gowda said there had been a sharp decline in tourist arrivals to the city following the violence linked to the Cauvery issue. The virtual halt in arrivals to Mysuru because of road blocks and closure of the border with Tamil Nadu comes days before the Dasara festival kicks-off on October 1. Stray instances of violence against vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers were reported in Mysuru last week.

To bring the tourists back to the palace city, particularly domestic travellers who constitute a significant chunk of the hospitality sector’s clientele, the hoteliers are offering a flat 30 per cent discount on lodging. Mr. Gowda said the discount is restricted to the 270 hotels under the Association banner and is applicable to lodging but not restaurant bills.

The hospitality sector in Mysuru has been hit by bulk cancellation of bookings made during the Onam and Bakrid weekend, bringing occupancy rates to a low of 10 per cent during the current month, Mr. Gowda said.

Hospitality sector sources said the occupancy rate in hotels in Mysuru is around 50 per cent during non-peak season and 90 per cent during peak season. The occupancy generally picks up during the fortnight ahead of Dasara and reaches a peak during the 10-day-long festival.