‘Bamboo Biryani’ prepared by tribals was one of the most popular food items at the food mela. —PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

More than four lakh people visited the Dasara Aahara Mela (Dasara Food Festival) and treated themselves to a smorgasbord of food items, ranging from the traditional to the contemporary.

Bamboo Biryani and Bamboo Rice Kheera prepared by tribals were among the many rare delicacies at the mela, which was held for nine days at the Scouts and Guides grounds from October 1. Tribals from different hamlets served delicious food items to the visitors to their ‘Aadivasi Mane’.

Bamboo Biriyani, cooked with bamboo stems, and tea made of ‘makali beru’, a variety of tubers grown in the forests, dishes made of green leaves, and food items prepared using bamboo shoots were among the major attractions. In fact, all the tribal delicacies took not less than 45 minutes to prepare, but for the foodies who visited the mela, it was a fair price to pay.

Besides this, a variety of delicious food items from Mandya, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapur, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, and coastal Karnataka were on offer at the 95 or so stalls erected at the venue.

K. Rameshwarappa, Senior Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, told The Hindu that more than 40,000 people visited the mela on average every day, with the numbers crossing 80,000 on weekends. He said apart from the tribal delicacies, there was great demand for cuisines that included organic food and for recipes from Kodagu and Malnad region.

The mela was organised at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, and all those who set up stalls made a decent profit, he said. He added that on many days, the stalls had to be kept open till 11.30 p.m. because of the demand.