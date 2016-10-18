Former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the report submitted by the high level technical team, constituted by the Supreme Court to conduct field inspection in Cauvery basin areas, has raised hopes that justice would be done to Karnataka and interests of the Cauvery basin farmers would be protected.

Speaking to The Hindu in Kalaburagi city on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court in its order would ensure protection of the standing crops in the command area of the Cauvery in Karnataka and also ensure adequate water would be made available in the reservoirs to meet the drinking water requirement of Bengaluru and other cities and villages entirely dependent on the river.

On the fire tragedy in a hospital in Odisha, Mr. Kharge expressed his condolences to the members of the family who lost their near and dear in the incident. 'It’s an unfortunate incident and I am surprised that fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital, which is supposed to have fool-proof system,’ he said.

Mr. Kharge said Odisha government should ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future and noted that the State was in news in the recent times for death due to malnourishment, patients being denied medical care and others.

On the murder of the RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge said it was an unfortunate and most condemnable incident and said the police should take immediate action to arrest the culprits.