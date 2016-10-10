T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, has said that all nursing homes and clinics in the district had been given strict instructions to dispose biomedical waste in a scientific manner.

He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness workshop on the management of biomedical and solid waste, organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and SDM College of Ayurveda, here.

Mr. Venkatesh said that there were about 750 to 800 healthcare institutions in the district including hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in the district.

An agency had been set up to collect biomedical waste from these healthcare institutions to dispose it scientifically as per norms. Most institutions were disposing biomedical waste as per norms.

However, there were some clinics and nursing homes, which were not found to be not complying fully with the norms, which was illegal. They had been asked to follow the norms fully.

“The administrative and medical officers of these healthcare institutions should ensure that the biomedical waste generated in their premises daily, was handed over to the agency entrusted with its disposal,” Mr. Venkatesh said. He added that management of solid waste, e-waste and biomedical waste was a challenge. “Solid waste management was a big problem for urban local bodies. The solid waste has to be collected, transported and disposed in a scientific manner,” he said.

Land identified

In Kaup and Saligrama towns in the district, the administration had identified land to be used for solid waste management. However, using them had become a problem as people in surrounding areas were opposing the installation of solid waste management plants.

People feared that the disposing of waste at the identified lands would generate lot of smell and lead to the spread of diseases.

Karkala plant

However, the solid waste management plant in Karkala town was working well. This was because waste segregation at source was being done in a better manner in Karkala. The vermi-compost plant too was working well and on scientific lines in that town. There was no foul smell emanating from the plant. The same system was also being followed in Kundapur town, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Muralidhar Sharma, Medical Superintendent of SDM Ayurveda Hospital, welcomed the gathering. Srikanth U., Principal of SDM College of Ayurveda, presided over the function. H. Lakshmikanth, and Rajashekhar Puranik, Environment Officers, KSPCB, were present.