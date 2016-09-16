Four days of rain ended with thick fog in Bidar on Friday morning, affecting visibility for over two hours. While nip in the air made some people stay indoors, it enthused morning walkers who had already hit the road.

Bidar has received nearly normal rainfall this year, a welcome change for the residents of the district that had suffered three consecutive droughts. The district has received over 220 mm of rainfall in just four days. Rivers are full and streams have rejuvenated. Water has started flowing through the historic Karez or Surang Bavi that was dredged and cleaned this year.