The State government has taken all necessary steps to ensure that Kannada is made mandatory in all government offices and will continue Kannada-medium education across the State including in border areas, Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rajyotsava celebrations organised by district administration and zilla panchayat at DAR grounds here on Tuesday, Mr. Anjaneya said that every individual in the State should make a firm decision to learn Kannada and strive for its development. “Kannada must be used on mobile phones too. People should attempt learning about the rich literature and culture of the language,” he added.

The authorities concerned should take steps to create awareness among the younger generation about Kannada literature and the work of the personalities who contributed to development of the language, he added.

Zilla panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan inaugurated a procession from Shri Nilkanteshwar Temple, which passed through the main streets of the city and culminated at DAR grounds. The Minister also honoured a total of 10 persons from different fields for the outstanding contributions.