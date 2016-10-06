Basavraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Committee on Assurances, has directed zilla panchayat officers to focus on development of government schools and ensure they have basic amenities, especially toilets and boards in Kannada, in a time-bound manner.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said that 25 schools would be developed as model schools and e-learning would be introduced.

Pointing out that vacancies in many departments was hampering work, Mr. Horatti sought the vacancies to be filled in Bidar district. “We will write to the government to set right the situation,” he told presspersons here.

Taking note of widespread irregularities or diversions of funds, he said the committee would urge the government to order an enquiry into the Rs. 15 lakh scam by a bogus organisation at Mudbiwadi in Basavakalyan, besides recommending action against officials concerned for not checking it.

Mr. Horatti said Bidar should have a Kannada bhavan for which the district administration and State government should release funds.