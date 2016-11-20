Shivanand Koujalgi, president of KLE Society, and his wife being felicitated on the occasion of the valedictory function of the KLE Society’s centenary celebrations in Belagavi on Saturday. Writer Chandrashekar Kambar and Minister for Large-and-Medium-Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande are with them. —PHOTO: P.K. BADIGERP K BADIGER

Large-and-Medium-Scale Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande has called upon students to give equal importance to moulding their character while pursuing studies.

Speaking at the valedictory function of KLE Society’s centenary celebrations here on Saturday, he said that acquiring degrees and technical skills was not enough and the youth must acquire good moral values to lead a respectful life in society.

Mr. Deshpande advised students to think beyond competing among fellow classmates or within territorial boundaries.

Competitive

“You should think of becoming competitive in the global market as the world has been reduced to a global village connected by high speed digital networks, ” the Minister said.

“India can progress only if the educated and skilled compete at the global level. Educational institutions should train their students so that they can become entrepreneurs and leaders who are competitive in the global market.”

Reminding that November 19 was also the birthday of India’s first woman Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi, Mr. Deshpande said the nation had not seen prime ministers like Ms. Gandhi yet.

He also paid rich tributes to the founders of the KLES whose philanthropic initiatives 100 years ago was paying rich dividends by providing educational opportunities to students and jobs to many.

Earlier, KLES Chairman Prabhakar B. Kore reiterated the achievements of the institution and said KLE University should evolve as one among the top 100 universities in the world.