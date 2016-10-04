With the state government releasing water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) launched a “continuous agitation” outside the reservoir.

The farmers, defying the prohibitory order, launched the protest near the entrance of the reservoir late on Sunday.

K.S. Nanjundegowda, former chairman of Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (cooperative sector sugar mill), headed the protest.

"The state government had promised that it would not comply with the Supreme Court’s order [of discharging 6,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu]. However, to avoid 'contempt of court', it has begun releasing water since Sunday night," Mr. Nanjundegowda said.

The farmers cooked food at the venue, which was served to the agiators.

Outflow increased

Meanwhile, the quantum of outflow from KRS was around 7,000 cusecs on Monday morning and Biligundlu (inter-State border) in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu was receiving around 8,000 cusecs during the same period, where the Central Water Commission has established a measuring station.

Officials at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) said: “Of the 7,000 cusecs from KRS, around 2,856 cusecs will be for canals. As the watering activities will be suspended during night, the complete outflow will reach Tamil Nadu during nights. Biligundlu will receive around 5,000 to 5,500 cusecs during daytime.”

The State is also releasing water from Kabini in Mysuru district, a senior CNNL officer at KRS told The Hindu.

Dasara cancelled

Following developments, Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah has extended prohibitory orders – clamped on October 1 - across Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks till October 6.

He also extended the ban on entry of tourists to the KRS and the historical Brindavan Gardens in its downstream till October 7.

In view of Cauvery water crisis, the district administration has cancelled the historical annual Srirangapatna Dasara festival, which was scheduled to be held at Srirangapatna on October 5 and 6.

The police department has tightened the security measures in the vicinity of KRS following the protest.

Hemavati reservoir

Water is also being released from the Hemavati reservoir at Goruru. On Monday, following instructions from senior officers, officers at Dam Division of CNNL released water to the canals.

As on Tuesday morning, the total outflow stood at 718 cusecs, including 315 cusecs released into the river, 215 cusecs to the right bank canal and 188 cusecs to the left bank canal. The total water available in the reservoir is 8.65 tmcft, of which live capacity is only 4.28 tmcft. The water level stands at 2,877.47 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. Last year on this day, the total storage in the reservoir was 10.24 tmcft.

According to an initial estimation of Hassan district administration, crops in over 1.13 lakh hectares in the district have been lost due to non-availability of water. The state government has declared Arasikere, Hassan, Belur and Arakalgud taluks as drought-hit. However, political parties have demanded that entire district is declared drought-hit.