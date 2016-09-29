Allaying fears that the flexi fare system introduced by the Indian Railways will result in a surge in rail fares, the authorities here have pointed out that it will not affect the commoners patronising the railways and the fears are misplaced.

In a clarification to the media criticism and analysis that the flexi fare system was akin to surge pricing, South Western Railways has pointed out that the scheme was transparent and predictable with a 50 per cent ceiling applicable unlike surge pricing of other transporters, including cabs, wherein peak time fare is as high as 300 per cent of the actual fare.

It was pointed out that the flexi fare system has been introduced only in premier trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto on an experimental basis and only 142 high-end trains out of 12,500 trains that run daily on the Indian Railways system have been chosen for this experiment.

“The combined capacity of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains is only 1.5 million out of the 230 million passengers transported daily on Indian Railways. Other Mail and Express trains will not be under the purview of this scheme and consequently the fares in these trains remain the same,” said a release issued by SWR.

T. Anil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru division, has stated that flexi fare system in AC Chair car class in Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi Express has had no impact post introduction of the scheme from September 9, 2016 with occupation levels remaining more or less similar to what it was prior to introduction of the scheme.

The release said passenger services of Indian Railways are highly subsidised and continue to remain so and the cost of passenger per km is 73 paise whereas Indian Railways recover 37 paise only. As a result of this subsidised fare, Indian Railways bears the annual loss of Rs. 33,490 crore on passenger services.

As the percentage of trains covered by the new felxi fare scheme is only 1 per cent of trains of Indian Railways, the earnings made through this scheme will be only Rs. 350 to Rs. 400 crore only in a year. Overall the passenger services will still be subsidised and Indian Railways has planned substantial improvement of capacity of existing network and improvement of quality of services, the release said.