The Arsikere police took five youths into custody on Wednesday, on the charge of forcing a nine-year-old boy to stand on an ant colony, for allegedly stealing a tender coconut from a farm near Arsikere.

Though the incident happened on September 29, it came to light only on Tuesday evening, when the boy’s father filed a police complaint. The accused had recorded the act on their cellphones and circulated it on social media, and that helped the police arrest them.

The arrested are Mubarak, Sharfun, Arfan, Thoufan and Saddam, all residents of Arsikere town. The police said the accused forced the boy to stand on an ant colony and “even as the boy was being bitten by ants, the accused stood in a circle around him with sticks and didn’t let him go. He was let off only after some time.

The police called up the boy’s father and collected details of the incident. The police have booked a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.