The Nagamangala sub-division police conducted an early morning operation near Hulikere on Monday and seized five sand-laden trucks being used for illegal extraction of sand from various natural resources.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nagamangala Rural station police intercepted vehicles that were heading towards Bengaluru and detained seven persons on the charge of illegally transporting sand, police sources said.

The alleged sand smugglers have been illegally extracting sand from the river and lake beds and supplying them to Bengaluru and other places. An investigation has been launched to trace the racketeers, sources added.

A case has been registered against the accused under certain provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 in Nagamangala Rural police station.