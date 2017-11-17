As doctors go on strike, five die in Ballari and Koppal districts of Karnataka

A large number of patients queuing up at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru on Thursday as most private hospitals and clinics remained shut over the doctors’ strike.

As many as five deaths occurred — four in Ballari district and one in Koppal district — reportedly for want of medical treatment on Thursday. According to reports reaching here, Nagaraj Sunagar, a farmer, collapsed in his field in Gollarahatti in Kudligi taluk on Thursday. Farmers in the nearby fields rushed him to a private hospital. As it was closed, they took him to the government hospital in Mariyammanahalli in Hosapete taluk. He, however, breathed his last midway.

In Koppal, Bharmappa, employee of Bhagyanagar Town Panchayat, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday night and was rushed to a private hospital and he could not get treatment because of the doctors protest. He died on the way to the district hospital in Koppal.

Similar incidents were reported from Hadagali, Hosapete and Sirigeri village of Ballari taluk when patients suffering from various ailments died for want of timely treatment.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths at the government-run autonomous Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital has been on the rise. Around 30 deaths have occurred during the past three days.

Hospital Superintendent Mariraj told The Hindu that those who died, including accident victims, were in the last stages of life. They did not die for want of treatment, he said. With private hospitals and nursing homes closing down their out-patients section, there has been a huge rush at government hospitals in the two districts.