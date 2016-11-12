Five persons died on the spot and seven injured when a truck belonged to a Tamil Nadu based borewell drilling firm turned turtle near Muttige village near Arakalgud town early morning on Saturday.

The deceased and injured were all returning after drilling a borewell at Muttige village. The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the narrow road connecting Muttige to Arakalgudu.

The deceased have been identified as Anup, Muchiram, Anil, Bheem Singh and Puduram. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Residents of the village informed Arakalgudu police, who reached the spot.

The police have shifted the injured to a hospital in Arakalgudu. The whereabouts of the deceased are being collected. The borewell truck belonged to Tangam Agri Services in Tamil Nadu.