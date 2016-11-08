The Kalaburagi police busted a gang allegedly involved in the production of adulterated edible oil using animal bones and other material and arrested five persons at Jawalga village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

The police said that the samples of the seized oil have been sent to a laboratory.

In all, 10,000 litres of adulterated oil was seized from the spot.

The kingpin involved in the racket has escaped and efforts are on to arrest him. The police did not announce the names of the arrested persons.

Cases under different sections have been booked against them.