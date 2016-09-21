Minister of State for Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services Pramod Madhwaraj has said that the department has set itself a target for increasing production of fish and also revenue for the State government from Rs. 8 crore per annum to Rs. 100 crore in a phased manner.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Madhwaraj said that the government also proposes to come out with a new fisheries policy outlining the aim of the government to make fisheries a profitable venture for fishermen and increasing the revenue for the State kitty.

Production

He said that the government has also decided to increase production of fingerlings by increasing production of fingerlings in all facilities throughout the State.

At present, as against a demand of 125 crore fisherlings, the production was put at 95 crore fingerlings and a majority of the 45 crore fingerlings was produced at Lakkavalli Lake in Udupi district.