First state-owned wayside amenities centre at Chittapur

The first government-owned roadside multi-amenity centre to cater the needs of tourists and travellers is going to be established on 2.5 acres, near Madabula Cross at Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district. The Department of Tourism will be taking up the project at ₹2.5 crore under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Tourism, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the centre would have a food court, primary medical facilities, internet connection, toilets and other amenities and would remain open round the clock.

"Such state-owned wayside amenities centres are common in the west, where the road network is excellent. Keeping in mind the ever-expanding road network and its improving quality, we are also planning similar set-ups in the State. We have decided to build the centres in 12 places in the state, for which lands have already been identified for eight. The first centre will come up at Madabula Cross in Chittapur, while another one will be on the outskirts of Chitradurga. These state-owned amenities centres are first of their kind in the country," he said and added that these centres would not lodging facilities. “When the demand grows, we will consider it,” he said.

The minister said that ₹44.59 cr has been sanctioned by his department for development of infrastructure and improving road connectivity in Kalaburagi district.

As part of the ₹120-crore Master Plan for developing tourism in Kalaburagi district, development of Sannati, where rock edicts of the period of King Ashoka have been excavated by Archaeological Survey of India, and Nagavi village known for its ancient education centre, would be taken up at ₹1.07 cr and ₹1.55 cr respectively, he said.

Umesh Jadhav, Chincholi MLA, was present.