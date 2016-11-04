A fire broke out in one of the cinemas at Sapna multiplex here on Thursday. However, no one was injured, though there was significant damage to property.

A short circuit is said to have caused the fire that destroyed the screen, air conditioning system, and nearly 200 chairs in cinema hall three. Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out the fire in an hour.

The fire broke out before the first show and there were neither viewers nor staff in the hall.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, who visited the spot, quoted the complainants as saying that losses were estimated between Rs. 70 and Rs. 80 lakh. Investigation is on to see if there was sabotage.

Officers were scanning CCTV footage for clues, he said. He said that inquiry would also look into the design of the building to see if it has enough facilities for people’s safety in case of a fire accident in future. Bidar-based businessman Veerashetty Patil and Hyderabad-based Indra films are the joint owners of the multiplex.

The multiplex has four screens and exhibits between 12 and 16 shows per day. However, all the shows were cancelled after the fire on Thursday.

“Shows in other screens will resume on Friday,” Mr. Veerashetty Patil said.