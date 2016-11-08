The film unit of Mastigudi, the Kannada film during shoot of which two actors, Raghav Uday and Anil, drowned in the Thippagondanahalli reservoir on Monday afternoon, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tavarekere police registered the case against the film producer Sundar, director Nagashekhar and stunt director Ravi Verma, on Tuesday morning following a complaint by the director, Thippagondanahalli reservoir, BWSSB. They have also been booked under section 188 of IPC, for violation of permission conditions given by BWSSB for the film shoot in the reservoir. If convicted for culpable homicide, the accused can be sentenced up to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Search operations to fish out the bodies of the two actors resumed on Tuesday morning, after being suspended on Monday night. Three special teams of rescuers trained in underwater operations are engaged in the job.

K.K. Pradeep, emergency co-ordinator, NDRF, said 24 scuba divers were involved in the search, to no success yet. “We have also deployed underwater cameras and other technology to help detect the bodies in the turbid waters,” he said. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, who was among the three to jump into the reservoir waters from a chopper doing an action sequence for the film and the only person to be saved, is also part of the search operations on rubber dinghies.

The turbidity in the reservoir, which has reduced the visibility underwater, has proved to be the biggest hindrance, Mr. Pradeep said. “It is a reservoir and hence there is no strong current of water flowing, which has made the water stagnant. But the reservoir is heavily silted and the initial rescue efforts near the spot has stirred up the silt sediments which has increased the dust and turbidity of water and even scuba divers are unable to see anything underwater. The dust has to settle and the water less turbid for any success in pulling out the two bodies,” he explained.

Shivrajkumar criticises film unit

Meanwhile, senior actor Shivarajkumar visited the Thippagondanahalli reservoir and lashed out at the film unit for not taking enough precautionary measures. “We, the entire film industry, stand guilty before the parents. I knew both of them pretty well and even wanted to do a film with Raghav soon. There is technology available which could have easily minimised the risk and saved lives. Nobody should take such risks,” he said.

Even as the search for the bodies of the two actors is still on, their houses wore a sombre look with their families and friends grieving. The family members have been also angry and lashing out at the film unit for not taking any precautionary measures and forcing the two to do the stunts risking their lives.