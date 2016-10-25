Avishkar Film Society will organise a two-day film festival here from November 5. Documentary films and award-winning films will be screened.

Kannada film-maker Manjunath S. Munsore will inaugurate the festival and national award-winning Kannada film Harivu directed by him will be screened on the first day. V.G. Desai, district convener of the film society, told presspersons on Monday that Kannada movie December 1 and Hindi movie Madari would be screened the next day. A seminar on freedom of speech too has been organised.

Mr. Desai said that the society had organised film screening programmes in education institutions in October.