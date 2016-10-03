Yeddyurappa says replace senior counsel F.S. Nariman

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has said that the fight for justice for the State in the Cauvery water sharing issue will continue as the Supreme Court has not done justice to the State. He was speaking to presspersons after garlanding the statues of Rani Channamma and B.R. Ambedkar here on Sunday. The former Chief Minister also sought the immediate replacement of the team of advocates led by senior counsel F.S. Nariman by those committed to protecting the State’s interest. “Mr. Nariman has been arguing in a manner that is against the interest of the State ... He does not deserve to represent the State in the apex court on such serious issues. The State government should immediately replace the team,” he said. Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the State government approached the Supreme Court and filed an appeal against the latter’s order to release 10 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu against the BJP’s advice. The State BJP is fully opposed to the formation of the proposed Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Mr. Yeddyurappa said. “We once again request the State government not to release even a single drop of water to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said there was no connection between the two-day BJP State executive committee meeting commencing here on Monday and the special legislature session on Cauvery row to be held at Bengaluru the same day. The party legislators will attend the session and then come to Belagavi to participate in the party meeting, he said.