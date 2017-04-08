Fifteen pairs of trains to be converted to MEMU rakes

Fifteen pairs of trains operating from Bengaluru to various destinations with the conventional diesel locomotive hauled rakes, will be converted to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes at an estimated cost of ₹278 crore.

The 15 pairs of trains have 27 rakes and the cost of converting each rake to MEMU is around ₹10.3 crore.

This is part of the implementation of Phase 1A of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail System as a joint venture with the Ministry of Railways as per the MoU signed between the State government with the Railways early this year. A source told The Hindu that the orders were issued recently by the Urban Development Department on receiving consent from the Finance Department.

Consequent to the approval the following existing rakes will be upgraded to MEMU and include one rake each of Train Numbers 56231/56232, 56233/56234, 56263/56264 and 56237/56238 – operating as Bengaluru-Mysuru passenger services. The other rakes which will be converted into MEMU operate between Bengaluru-Marikuppam (3 rakes) Bengaluru-Jolarpetai (2 rakes), Bengaluru-Hindupur, Bengaluru Cant- Bangarpet, Bangarpet-Marikuppam (3 rakes) and Bengaluru-Bangarpet.

In addition to this, the Railways have proposed new services for introduction without entailing any additional cost by the State government, along different corridors including Bengalulru to Channapatana which will be extended up to Pandavapura beyond Mandya.

This is expected to commence in due course as the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has already issued clearance for operating electric trains on the newly electrified 25 Kv AC stretch between Ramanagaram and Yeliyuru on the Bengaluru-Mandya-Mysuru section.

Sources in the South Western Railways said that as the MEMU service already operates between Bengaluru and Ramanagaram, the same train could be extended up to Mandya. Once the electrification of tracks till Mysuru is completed and the power substation at Yeliyuru becomes functional, the services can be extended to Mysuru and this is likely by July this year.

Apart from the above services, it has been proposed to introduce a new service in the peak hours between Byappanahalli and Whitefield. The cost of this will be borne by the State government.

The MEMU maintenance facility at Banaswadi will be augmented at a cost of ₹25 crore. Sources said the conversion of the existing DEMU rakes to MEMU will happen over a period of two years and be completed by 2019 as per the terms and conditions stipulated under the MoU.