After a year’s gap, the Dasara Food Mela is back.

The mela was dropped last year after the government resolved to scale down the festivities in view of the drought. But this year, it is back to tickle the taste buds of visitors with food items from across Karnataka and from neighbouring States.

K. Rameshwarappa, Deputy Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, who is also the working president of the Dasara Food Mela sub-committee, told reporters on Tuesday that 95 stalls would come up at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds, offering a variety of food items — traditional, region-specific, tribal, folk, coastal and more.

The number is down from 135 stalls in 2014 but the aim is also to ensure ample space at the venue for visitors to move around. It has been decided to avoid congestion and focus on cleanliness and hygiene, Mr. Rameshwarappa said.

He added that three star hotels have confirmed their participation at the mela. He also said 18 food cultures would be introduced at the mela.

‘Bamboo Biriyani’, a tribal food item that was a big hit at the 2014 mela, will be available at the tribal food hut that will be set up under the big banyan tree at the venue.

Mr. Rameshwarappa said, “Last time, we had a tough time catering to the demand.... People even thronged the place where food was being prepared by tribals using freshly cut bamboo, rice and chicken.” The committee has requested the Forest Department to ensure adequate availability of bamboo for preparing the dish this time.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep performed puja for the construction of the tribal food hut at the venue on Tuesday.