The new Rs. 2,000 currency being dispensed by banks have few takers in the hinterland of Mysuru as small denomination notes remain the king in rural areas for daily transactions. Local traders have scaled down their business operations and will swap merchandise for small currencies while the new Rs. 2,000 currency — already in the market — is not being accepted. However, the disruption is perceived by the public to be temporary.

With the Union government demonetising the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency , small-time traders in the villagers are at their wits’ end. People are ‘’hoarding’’ the small denomination notes to meet any exigencies as change is in short supply. A few road side eateries on the outskirts of Mysuru on Bogadi Road tend to serve only if one produces small denominations. A few grocery merchants too are refusing to trade on production of the new Rs. 2,000 currency.

“Most people are hesitant to use up the small change at their disposal unless it is absolutely essential and hence business turnover has been affected,” said Rajashekar, a shopkeeper at Beerihundi Circle.

“Earlier my daily turnover was around Rs. 4,000 ... it has now declined to Rs. 500 to Rs. 800 per day. Problem is small denomination. Customers come with Rs. 2,000 notes. But I do not have change and hence turn them away ... business has been hit since Wednesday,” he added. Daily transaction in small villages hinges on small denomination notes and traders like Mr. Rajashekar, who purchase commodities from Mysuru which is about 14 km from Beerihundi, have stopped doing so. “Sales have come down so there is no reason to make fresh purchases,” Mr. Rajashekar said.

Even the daily limit of Rs. 4,500 set by the banks has affected the business community who say nothing can be purchased for that amount by small-time traders who do not have credit facilities from wholesale dealers.

“Earlier, getting change for Rs. 500 used to be a struggle ... so imagine how much more difficulties one will have to endure to get change for Rs. 2,000. Till last week, we could go to the ‘society’ (local lingo for PDS centres disbursing ration) to fetch rice and other foodgrains for Rs .500. But with Rs. 2,000 entering the market, shopkeepers ask us to get change and refuse to sell,” said Shivanna, a resident.

The local community feels instead of disbursing Rs. 2,000 notes, the banks should have dispensed Rs.100 notes at least in rural areas.

Meanwhile, contractors have put work on hold citing liquidity crunch and this has affected the daily wagers.