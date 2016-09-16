The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations came to a grand end on Thursday, with the city wearing a festive look on idol immersion day. Colourful cultural programmes and spiritual discourses were held on the day.

Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Pralhad Joshi, MP, Moorusavir Mutt pontiff Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, former Minister Jabbar Khan Honnalli, councillor Altaf Kittur and others participated. Later, the idol immersion procession was flagged, with the revelry continuing late into the night.