City celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bidar celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith, on Monday. There was festive mood everywhere and the whole city was in the colours of the Nishan Saheb, or the Sikh flag.

Countless devotees from other districts and border areas in Maharashtra and Telangana began arriving on Sunday. Some brought flags from the other Gurudwaras.

Volunteers cleaned the premises and served Langar or free meals, as part of Kar Seva. Artistes performed Rehansabhai Kirtan or singing of Bhajans and Kirtans.

A colourful procession was taken out in the evening. Young people performed Halla Bol, a mock war, to commemorate the wars led by Sikh Gurus. They performed Bhangda and Gidda dances. Religious rituals such as Aarti and ardas were held in the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira. Raagis or singers or the holy hymns recited chapters from the Guru Granth Sahib and sang Gurbani. Students from Guru Nanak Public School and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College participated.

Balbir Singh, president of the Gurudwara management committee, and others were present.