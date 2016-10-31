Members of the Save Government Maternity And Children’s Hospital Federation took out a silent procession and staged a dharna in front of the Clock Tower here on Friday demanding that the State government rescind its move to privatise the hospital.

Addressing the protesters, P.V. Bhandary, psychiatrist and convener of the federation, said that a lot of poor patients received quality treatment at the government maternity and children’s hospital. Hence, there was no justification to hand it over to a private entity.

No attempt was made by the government to collect public opinion before it undertook the move.

The federation, besides creating awareness among the people, would not hesitate to move the court on the issue.

The government had still not placed the memorandum of understanding signed between it and the private company in the public domain. Everything about this agreement was shrouded in mystery.