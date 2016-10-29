Stating that the Bagalkot-Vijayapura Milk Producers’ Federation would be focusing on increasing the number of women milk unions, Vanishree Rajannavar, president of the federation, said it aims to add at least fifty more women milk unions in a year.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Ms. Rajannavar said that of the total 351 unions in the duo districts, 68 were women milk unions.

Claiming that Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) of Bagalkot and Vijayapura procures 1.47 lakh kg of milk every day from around 23,102 farmers, Ms. Rajannavar, the first female president of the federation, said that KMF holds a share of 64 per cent in the market.

“Clearly, in the supply of milk, we are way ahead of private players and are dominating the market. The reason for this is that the KMF and the government offers various incentives and other benefits to dairy farmers,” she said.

Speaking about the welfare schemes launched for farmers by the federation, she said that the federation offers fodder-cutting machines at fifty per cent subsidised rates, and rubbers mats and milk-testing units also at subsidised rates to the farmers. She said that at a cost of Rs. 22 crore, a new high-tech dairy is being set up in Bagalkot, for which Rs. 7.16 crore worth civil tenders have already been given.

