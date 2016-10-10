Agricultural activities in the district have come to a standstill with all seven taluks hit by drought and rain failure.

In the past years by this time, farmers had sown bengal gram, ragi, cowpea and horse gram for the rabi season.

All taluks, including H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, T. Narsipur, Hunsur and Mysuru, received deficit rainfall this year.

Owing to the poor inflow into reservoirs, the government had pleaded its inability to provide water to any crops in the Cauvery basin through irrigation canals. The government also called upon the farmers to grow only less water intensive crops.

As a result, all crops have withered in the district and even if there is rain in the coming days, it cannot be rejuvenated.

The Revenue Department and the Agriculture Department had started a joint survey of crops recently to assess the exact loss of the crops.

However even the survey had been stopped since few days now as the officials were roped in the Dasara celebrations.