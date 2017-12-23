Farmers, wary of ‘politics’ over water, to go ahead with dharna outside BJP office

Determined: Several farmers left for Bengaluru from Hubballi by train on Friday to begin their protest.

Disappointed by the non-committal tone in the letter written by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa over Mahadayi water sharing, farmers’ organisations have decided to go ahead with the indefinite dharna outside the BJP office in Bengaluru from Saturday.

Several of farmers from Naragund, Navalgund and villages surrounding Hubballi left for Bengaluru from here on Friday evening.

They want to pressurise all concerned to work towards resolving the Mahadayi row. Protests by farmers and various organisations were held in Gadag and Naragund where BJP’s Parivartana Yatra was held on Friday.

Viresh Sobaradhmath, president of the Karnataka Raita Sene, told The Hindu that Mr. Yeddyurappa had promised to resolve the issue but it had turned out to be a disappointment. And that was the reason they had decided to stage an indefinite protest outside the BJP office in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, farmers’ agitation at Naragund has completed 903 days.

The Mahadayi, Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti, meanwhile, said Mr. Yeddyurappa had played with the emotions of farmers who were pinning hopes on him.

“The very fact that Mr. Parrikar chose to write to Mr. Yeddyurappa instead of either the Prime Minister or the tribunal exposes his intentions,” he said. He, however, said if Mr. Parrikar really meant what he had said in the letter, he should immediately fix a date for meeting between the Chief Ministers.

Lokanath Hebasur, who is leading the farmers’ indefinite agitation in Navalgund along with others for the last 883 days, said, “We will continue the agitation and intensify it. In protest against playing with the emotions of farmers, we have decided to hold protests wherever BJP conventions are held in the region.”