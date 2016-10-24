Bharatiya Janata Party Raitha Morcha vice-president H.S. Shantavirappa Gouda has said that debt-ridden farmers are turning away from agriculture and are selling farm land. Inaugurating a taluk-level convention here recently, he said that the governments were not concerned about them.

Relief funds

Mr. Gouda alleged that the Congress government had not distributed the relief funds sanctioned by the Union government for drought-hit farmers. If the government did not come out of its slumber, the morcha would launch a Statewide agitation, he added.

Anantkumar Hegde, MP, alleged that the State government was anti-farmer. Morcha State secretary Renukumar and State vice-president Pavitra Ramayya were present.