They were released later in the day; MLA faces wrath of farmers as he visits H.D. Kote police station, says government had no other option

A large numbers of farmers led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, were arrested near K. Gudi village, about a kilometre from Kabini reservoir, on Wednesday while they were on their way to lay siege to the dam.

Policemen were deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent farmers from entering the reservoir area. After they told the farmers that prohibitory orders were clamped in the area, a verbal duel ensued.

The farmers also raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and F.S. Nariman, the counsel for Karnataka, for not pleading the State’s case in the Supreme Court.

Chikkamadu, MLA, who visited the police station at H.D. Kote, was at the receiving end of the farmers’ wrath as they questioned the State’s decision to follow the Supreme Court order to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. The farmers sparred verbally with the MLA and said the Congress-led government had betrayed the people of Karnataka, particularly the farmers. They also said the party would pay heavily for this in the coming days. Mr. Chikkamadu tried to convince them that the government did not really have an option, but the farmers shouted him down and said the government should have stood its ground come what may.

Former Kannada Sahitya Parishath presidents M. Chandrashekar, Madikeri Gopal, its HD Kote taluk president Pramod, and activists of various Kannada outfits such as Thayur Vittalamurthy and Mohan Kumar Gowda had accompanied the farmers and were arrested. All of them were released in the evening.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, took part in a rasta roko by farmers at Naganahalli Circle near Siddalingapura. He said the apex court’s decision was unscientific and opined that the court should have sent an expert team to study the ground reality before passing its verdict. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter immediately.

Meanwhile, the district police in Kodagu have deployed additional forces in Harangi reservoir to thwart any possible attempts by farmers to lay siege to it.