Authorities have reportedly said that release of water will be stopped from Aug. 30

Farmers in Kabini command area of Mysuru district have threatened to launch an indefinite agitation in Mysuru if water to the irrigation canals of Kabini dam was stopped from August 30.

The State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, has claimed that the dam authorities have reportedly been announcing in villages in the command area that water flowing to the dam’s canals will be stopped from August 30 to ensure availability of water for drinking purposes in view of deficient rainfall. The dam had not reached its full reservoir level owing to the lack of adequate rain.

Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar told presspersons here on Saturday that paddy had been planted in about 70,000 hectares of land and paddy saplings had been kept ready for planting in about 30,000 hectares in the command area. “How can they stop the water when the farmers have invested a lot of money on raising the crop,” he questioned.

He said the authorities had reportedly promised farmers they would provide water for irrigation for at least 45 days, but were now demanding a stop in the flow, after releasing water to the canals for about 25 days.

Mr. Shanthkumar alleged that the irrigation authorities had been misleading people by claiming that water was being stopped to the canals to ensure there was enough for drinking purposes. “However, the reason they have been citing is untrue as they want to release water to Tamil Nadu,” he charged.

Claiming that the farmers had cultivated the paddy after borrowing money from banks and financial institutions, he said they would suffer greatly if the did not receive water for the crop.

Mr. Shanthkumar said the farmers would hold a massive demonstration in front of CADA office here on August 30, demanding continuation of water to irrigation canals from the dam. “On that day, we will decide on the future course of action, including holding an indefinite stir, if water is stopped,” he said.

Association organising secretary Attahalli Devaraj, leader Varakodu Krishne Gowda and others were present.