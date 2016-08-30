Farmers led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene took out a procession and staged a protest in the city on Tuesday to draw the attention of the Union and State governments to various issues. They marched from Ambedkar Circle to the office of Deputy Commissioner where they staged a protest.

They demanded that the government should set up a monkey park in Dakshina Kannada, where captured monkeys could be let free. They pointed out that crop loss caused by monkeys could not be assessed. Many farmers, especially arecanut growers, suffer huge loss due to monkey attacks every year.

Ravikirana Punacha, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the KRRS and Hasiru Sene, demanded that the government also set up an Arecanut Development Board on the lines of Coffee Board for the welfare of farmers. The government should fix Rs. 350 per kg as minimum support price for arecanut and Rs. 25,000 as minimum support price for a tonne of coconut. In case of rubber, the minimum support price should be Rs. 16,000 per quintal, he demanded.