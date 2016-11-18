Hundreds of farmers staged protests outside offices of tahsildars in the district on Friday in support of their demands. Led by Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), the farmers laid siege to tahsildar’s offices in Kolar, Srinivasapur, Mulbagal and Bangarpet, demanding regularisation of bagai hukum land and issue of land rights to them.

“About 5000 people have applied for the same. However the district administration has failed to act upon it”, KPRS district president K.P. Suryanarayan said.

The outfit also demanded grant of sites to the poor in rural areas and financial help to construct houses.

“The farming community is losing land as the Centre and State governments are selling their lands to multinational companies,” Mr. Suryanarayan said and urged the farmers to unite to wage struggles in the future to protect their livelihoods.

KPRS district unit general secretary T.M. Venkatesh and joint secretary Gangamma participated.