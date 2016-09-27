Demand for justice:Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, stage a protest demanding water from KRS to Visvesvaraya canal to protect standing paddy crops, outside the taluk office in Maddur, Mandya district on Monday.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a demonstration outside the taluk office in Maddur on Monday demanding the immediate release of water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir to Visvesvaraya canal to protect the standing paddy crop.

The Irrigation Department recently stopped the release of water from the KRS to canals as the water level in the reservoir is plummeting.

Paddy, vegetables and other crops across the taluk have been affected owing to the stoppage of water, the protesters, who raised slogans against the Irrigation Department and State government, said.

They demanded adequate crop loss compensation for the farmers in the region and also urged the government to fix a support price of Rs. 3,000 a tonne of sugarcane for the crushing season of 2016-17.

However, the farmers withdrew their protest after the officials concerned promised to consider their demands.

The protest was led by Keelaghatta Nanjunadaiah, district general secretary, KRRS. G.A. Shankar, Y. Ramakrishnaiah, S.K. Ravikumar, Annur Mahendra, Shruthi and and other leaders were also present.