Farmers demanded support price for their agricultural and horticultural crops at the ‘Jana Mana’ interaction programme, on various welfare schemes of the State government organized by the district administration here on Friday.

Madhava Nayak, a farmer from Athrady village, said owing to poor returns the younger generation was shying away from agriculture. Most farmers are above 50 years.

This can be reversed only if there is assured returns for the produce. So the government should provide support price to paddy and other agricultural and horticultural crops and vegetables. That was the only way to save agriculture in the district, he said.

The government should provide equipment that the farmers need, not tools based on their schemes. It will be better if the government provides mini-tractors to farmers so that they can transport their produce.

Presently, the mini-tractors are available at Rs. 3.4 lakh. But the government is giving subsidy of Rs. 2 lakh per tractor. Instead, the entire cost should be subsidized, Mr. Nayak said.

Mr. Madhwaraj directed officials of the Agriculture Department to see that farmers were given equipment that they wanted.